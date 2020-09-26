Evacuations Ordered for Foxborough Area, Albany Friday due to Mullen Fire

Originally reported by Greg Hirst – Cap City News

CASPER — The Foxborough area, Fox Park, and the community of Albany are under mandatory evacuation by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office as of 5:50 pm Friday, Sept. 25 the agency said, due to the Mullen Fire.

Mandatory evacuations now include:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Fox Park

Foxborough

Albany

Middle Fork Canyon

Fox Creek Road including areas west of Hwy 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon.

The order is given in conjunction with Rocky Mountain Blue Team Incident Command on the Mullen Fire and the Albany County Emergency Management Agency.

“Please evacuate immediately by using highway 11 and highway 130 back towards Laramie,” authorities said “Deputies will be in the area making contacts.”

Strong and shifting winds from the northwest Friday afternoon have driven the fire southeast toward the Foxborough area, U.S. Forest Service spokesman John Petersen told Oil City News.

The latest information on the fire is updated to Inciweb.

Evacuations ordered for the Foxburgh area Friday, Sept 25. (U.S. Forest Service)



Evacuations ordered for the Foxburgh area, Fox Park, and Albany Friday, Sept 25. (U.S. Forest Service)



“Please evacuate the area as soon as you are physically able,” the agency said. “If you need housing, please contact the Red Cross at (970)-440-7499. If you need assistance with evacuations, please contact the Albany County Emergency Management Agency.”

“The Albany County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on scene,” the alert said.

Furthermore, officials are requesting all individuals within these pre-evacuation zones to “not return home at this time, due to forest closures”:

Centennial

Pelton Creek

Wold Tract

Mountain Home

Wycolo

“If you are currently at your property, you are allowed to stay;,” the alert stated, “However, once you leave, you will not be allowed to return. This is to better allow Sheriff deputies and the forest service to conduct operations to ensure all hunters are out of the area.”

Expanded National Forest area closure Friday, Sept 25 (U.S. Forest Service)



Albany County EMA and Albany County Sheriff’s Office will try and set up a system for individuals within those areas to return to grab items and prepare their homes but a timeline for this is still unclear. If you need assistance with housing, please contact the Red Cross at (970)-440-7499.

Residents under pre-evac are advised to pack important files and belongings, make arrangements for pets, half at least half a tank of gas, and arrange staying arrangements. A pre-evacuation checklist can be found here.

Residents can sign up for Albany County’s reverse-911 alert system here.