Evaline Valencia (March 18, 1934 – November 21, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Evaline Valencia, 85, of Green River, passed away November 21, 2019 at her home. She was a long-time resident of Green River.

She was born March 18, 1934 in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of John Andrich and Edith Bender Andrich.

She attended schools in Superior, WY. Evaline was employed with Wyoming Fish and Game for 20 years.

She married Percy Valencia Jr. May 4, 1949 in Green River. They had been married for over 50 years. He preceded her in death in September, 2003.

Valencia was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River. She had been active with her husband in various US Veterans auxiliary organization.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She was an excellent pastry chef and cook. She also loved horses and was an avid animal lover. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons Percy Mitchell Valencia and wife Bev of Mesquite, NV, and Bruce Valencia of Plain City, UT; daughter Anna Jones and husband Scott of Green River; sister-in-law Pat McClain and husband Raymond of Green River; grandchildren Stephanie Peterson (Brandon), Christa Dominguez (Melissa), and Danelle Burd (Dylan); 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, husband Percy Valencia Jr.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

