Evanston City Council Candidate Exposed as Online Stripper, Opponent Responds

A City Council Candidate in Evanston, Wyo. says she may drop out of the race after having her alter ego, an online stripper, exposed during the campaign. Deborah Reno, a massage therapist, has been using her profile to sell “used panties” and “dirty gym shorts” alongside her videos of exotic dancing.

Those profiles, using the alias Mystee Crocket, have now been removed.

“If you want to run for public office, probably not a good idea,” Reno told KUTV. “If their decision to vote for me or not vote for me has changed, I get that.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Reno is running against Mikall Welling. Welling said in a statement to KUTV, “This is very unfortunate and so against my own personal moral code and standards. I have not confirmed nor do I plan on confirming these allegations against my opponent.”