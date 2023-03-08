Evanston Student Carson Van Gieson Commits to Playing Football for Crown College

EVANSTON — Carson Van Gieson signed his letter of intent to play Division 3 College football at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, on March 3. Prior to the signing, his pastor Robert Douglas of Aspen Church Led a prayer.

He is currently a senior at Evanston High School. His passion and skill for football started in the fourth grade where in Green River he was selected twice to play on the All Star team in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium. He moved to Evanston in seventh grade where he played football, wrestled, and was on the track team. He has lettered three times in football and four times wrestling. He had the honor of being a team captain his senior year for the wrestling and the football team. He was picked all conference for football and invited to participate in the Shrine Bowl in 2023. Carson was the regional champion, and placed sixth place in wrestling his junior year at state for 4A, and placed second at regionals and fourth at state 3A 285 pounds his senior year.

Not only is Carson a wonderful athlete, he is an exceptional student which blessed him with many academic scholarships. He was also crowned the Homecoming King. He would like to give thanks to God, his family, coaches, teachers, and everyone who has helped guide him over the years. With his skills and deep compassion to help others, he will represent Wyoming and his family with pride and dignity.