Evelyn Mae Moore (May 4, 1946 – July 26, 2023)

Evelyn Mae Moore, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Convalescent Center. She was a resident of Rock Springs, WY for the past eight years and former resident of Green River, WY.

Mrs. Moore was born May 4, 1946 in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of Birger Olin and Tillie Gustafson.

She attended schools in Carlsbad, NM and was a 1964 graduate of Carlsbad High School. Mrs. Moore received her bachelor degree in foreign languages from Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY.

She married Thomas Moore June 14, 1969 in Carlsbad, NM.

Evelyn worked at Washington Elementary Schools in Green River for over 20 years. She also taught foreign language classes at Western Wyoming Community College as an adjunct. Evelyn donated much of her time and effort throughout her life to causes involving children, the elderly and animals.

She was a grandma figure to every kid that got the pleasure of meeting her. She is known for being a grandma to her much-loved grandchild, Katilyn. Grandma Evelyn touched the lives of so many with her kindness, warm smile, and boundless affection. She had an uncanny ability to make everyone around her feel cherished and cared for, Her legacy of love and kindness will forever in our hearts.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Thomas Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two children, Laurie Moore of Aspen, Colorado and Jimmy Curtis Moore and wife Brandi of Rock Springs, Wyoming and the light of her life granddaughter, Katilyn Moore,

She was preceded in death by her parents, Birger and Tillie Olin and one brother, Jim Olin.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Evelyn’s name to your favorite charity involving the children, the elderly or animals.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the chapel.

