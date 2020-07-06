Evening Voter Registration Open to Sweetwater County Residents

GREEN RIVER – Those who have not registered to vote yet, will have the opportunity to register in the evenings.

The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office announced it is providing evening voter registration opportunities this week.

Evening Registration Times

July 14, 2020 at the Rock Springs City Hall in the lobby from 5-8 pm.

July 16, 2020 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse West Entrance in Green River from the hours of 5-8 pm.

According to the clerk’s office, state law provides that a person may register to vote not less than 14 days before an election. “Qualified elector” includes: being a citizen of the United States; be at least eight (18) years of age on the day of the next general election; is a bona fide resident of Wyoming; not currently adjudicated mentally incompetent; has not been convicted of a felony, or if convicted has had his civil or voting rights restored.

Voter registration closes at the close of business on Monday, August 3, 2020. If you are not sure if you a registered voter, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3733 and we will be happy to check for you.

Preferred Option:

Valid Wyoming driver’s license

Second Option With Social Security Card:

Different state driver’s license; ID issued by a local, state or federal agency; U.S. passport; school ID; military ID

Third option: Two of any of the following documents and a Social Security number:

Certificate of US citizenship or naturalization; draft record; voter registration from another state or county; original or certified copy of birth certificate bearing an official seal; certificate of birth abroad issued by US State Department; any other form of ID issued by an official agency

The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office is open Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. We will be offering two late night registration dates to accommodate those that would like to register to vote after hours. You may also register to vote at the polls on Election Day.