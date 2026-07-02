Events are Plentiful for July 4th Celebration

SWEETWATER COUNTY — There’s no shortage of events taking place July 4 in celebration of Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing.

The Liberty Day Parade in Rock Springs takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run down Gateway Boulevard from College Drive to Skyline Drive.

Residents in Rock Springs can also catch a glimpse of a C-130 Hercules flying over Pilot Butte Avenue at about 10:25 a.m. Saturday. The flyover is part of a mission being flown by the Wyoming Air National Guard that will feature two C-130s flying over a dozen communities across the state that day. The time is an approximation and could be impacted by weather or operational conditions.

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The Eden Valley Progress Club will host an event in Eden Park celebrating 250 of freedom Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The event features a bounce house, face painting and water balloons. Attendees are asked to bring their own drinks and snacks.

The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department and 307Cornhole are hosting Stars, Stripes and Bags at the Sweetwater Events Complex’s Spicer Pavilion. The cornhole tournament begins at 2 p.m., with bounce houses and backyard games also starting then. Shaky Legs Entertainment will be featured from 7-10 p.m.

The FireWhacker Golf Tournament will also take place at the White Mountain Golf Course. The tournament is a four-man scramble featuring “the weirdest obstacles on the golf course.” Shotgun start takes place at 6 p.m. on the Lakes. The event is limited to 18 teams, with an entry fee of $10 per player and greens fees.

The annual fireworks show in Rock Springs begins at 10 p.m. at the Paul J. Wataha Recreational Complex.

Green River’s annual fireworks show also takes place at 10 p.m. Music to the show can be enjoyed by tuning into KUGR at 104.9 FM or 1049 AM.