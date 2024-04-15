Events Complex Announces Chayce Beckham as First 2024 Wyoming Big Show Performer

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome country music artist and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham to the Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage on Tuesday, July 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Chayce Beckham is one of the most buzzed about newcomers in country music today, having won over millions of hearts while competing on Season 19 of American Idol. From the first audition, superstar Katy Perry highlighted how Chayce’s gravely vocals sound like “the heart of America.” Armed with a determination to make something of himself and the unwavering support of his family, Chayce auditioned for the competition show after undergoing a particularly difficult year to ultimately become the first-ever show winner to claim the title with an original song—kickstarting his journey to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a singer, songwriter, and entertainer.

Following his first time onstage after performing in his fifth-grade talent show, the southern Californian began teaching himself guitar—eventually finding his way into a Reggae band (while earning his wages at a construction equipment rental company). Influenced by artists such as Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, and knowing that country music was where his heart called home, Chayce turned to Instagram as a creative outlet for his more intimate songs, sharing his original material.

With his family, his hometown of Apple Valley and now America behind him, the mellow 24-year-old with the alluring rasp recently released his debut song, “23.” The song is a semi-autobiographical account of his struggles with alcohol and of the lows it can take a person. After its May release, the song quickly earned the top spot on both the iTunes Country and all genre charts.

Earlier this spring, Chayce announced his long-awaited debut album, “Bad For Me,” which was just released on April 5. The 13-track project features its lead single, “23,” which is currently in the top 10 of the country charts, and “Waylon in 75,” the newest release.

“I am so proud of this record,” he states. “I just hope there’s a song on this album that makes somebody feel something.”

More concert announcements will take place throughout the week. More information about the upcoming fair can be found at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.