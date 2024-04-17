Events Complex Announces Kameron Marlowe and Randall King at the 2024 Wyoming’s Big Show

Kameron Marlowe is one of two performers slated for the Aug. 1 concert at the Sweetwater County Fair, joining Randall King for a night of country music starting at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex will welcome two new country artists to the Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage. Randall King will kick off the Aug. 1 concert at 7 p.m. with Kameron Marlowe taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Fusing steel-toed toughness with a visceral approach to songwriting, Kameron Marlowe’s sound is built around edgy electric twang, smoldering shades of gritty rock and a touch of bluesy tenderness, living comfortably in the darker corners of the honky-tonk.

Launching onto the music scene with unstoppable momentum fueled by his Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up,” Marlowe delivered his debut album We Were Cowboys, in 2022 produced by Dann Huff. The critically acclaimed collection includes Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up” and Gold-certified hit “Burn ‘Em All,” was one of 2022’s top streaming country albums on Spotify, and named one of the year’s best by Raised Rowdy and Entertainment Focus. Named to CMT’s 2023 Listen Up class of exciting new talent and the Opry NextStage program, Marlowe was also previously highlighted as One to Watch by Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more than a dozen media outlets.

Randall King, a West Texas native and self-described “old soul,” has never wavered in his honky-tonk allegiance – in fact, he’s worn it like a badge of honor, growing with pride into a leading voice for today’s traditional country. Amassing over 300 Million streams with singles like “You In A Honky Tonk,” “Hey Cowgirl” and “Mirror, Mirror,” he’s kept the twang alive in country’s mainstream while also earning acclaim through deeply personal EPs like 2020’s Leanna, and his 2022 major label album debut, Shot Glass – which landed on both Whiskey Riff ’s Top 40 Country Albums of 2022 and Billboard’s All Genre 50 Best Albums of 2022 (So Far).

Schooled on icons like Keith Whitley, George Strait, Alan Jackson and John Anderson, but inspired by modern masters like Dierks Bentley and Gary Allan, King first built an independent, grassroots following on the strength of his electrifying live shows, each one a harrowing mix of rowdy roughnecking, romantic tenderness and breathtaking emotion, never asking for permission to explore his creative vision. He has since gone on to headline across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, where he continues to hone his craft.

Named a Country Artist to Watch by everyone from Pandora and “Country Now to Music Mayhem Magazine,” his sophomore major label album, “Into the Neon,” takes that craft to the next level, as King’s neo-traditional roots meet the blood-pumping rhythms and sharp, arena-sized grooves of Y2K-era country and beyond. Co-produced by King and Jared Conrad, and featuring 18 tracks, punchy sounds exist side-by-side with timeless swagger, further blurring the line between yesteryear and today – even as King renews his forever-country vows.

More concerts will be announced throughout the week and more information about Wyoming’s Big Show can be found at www.sweetwaterevents.com.