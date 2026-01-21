Events Complex Legacy Silo Receives Semiquincentennial Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex’s Legacy Silo project has received $25,000 from Gov. Mark Gordon’s Semiquincentennial Grant Program and is one of the last requests funded by the program’s task force.

The silo project joins 19 other projects receiving a total $260,988.82 in the final grant distribution. In total, $2 million was appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature, which was designed to allow the state’s communities to celebrate the 250th anniversary the Declaration of Independence.

“This project is about honoring the people and traditions that built Sweetwater County,” Kandi Pendleton, CEO of the Sweetwater Events Complex, said in a press release. “The Legacy Silo will be a place where families, students, and visitors can connect with our agricultural roots and feel proud of the community we call home.”

The silo project calls for the creation of a public gazebo-like silo structure honoring the area’s agricultural heritage. The costs associated with the project will be covered through both the grant and funds from the Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation, with construction planned to begin in early spring and a public dedication is planned to take place during the Sweetwater County Fair.

The area would include the gazebo, a patio area and historical photos with QR codes available for residents to scan and learn about local agricultural history. The history featured will include information that covers early Native American life and lead to today’s working ranches and farms.