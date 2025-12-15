Events Complex to Host Mountain West Trails Conference in May

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex will host the Mountain West Trails Conference in May according to an announcement from the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.

The conference takes place May 19-21, 2026.

“We are honored that Wyoming, through our agency, will serve as the host for the 2026 Mountain West Trails Conference,” Mark Tesoro, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation said. “Supporting the inaugural event in Utah showed us the value of bringing western states together around shared challenges and opportunities. We look forward to welcoming trail leaders and partners to Rock Springs and continuing the work of building a unified, regional approach to outdoor recreation.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This is the second Mountain West Trails Conference. The first biannual conference took place in 2024 in Utah. According to a press release from the department, the three-day conference seeks to bring together trail enthusiasts, professionals, and leaders from eight Mountain West states. Approximately 400 people are expected to attend from across the country. The Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources sponsored the first event and served on the planning committee, helping establish the conference as a regional forum focused on trail development, stewardship, and collaboration.

“This conference provides an important opportunity for trail managers, advocates, and community partners to come together and share ideas that strengthen and expand trail systems across the Mountain West,” Forrest Kamminga, manager of the Wyoming State Trails Program said. “Wyoming is proud to help host a gathering that highlights the value of well-maintained trails, strong partnerships, and the role these systems play in the health and vitality of our communities.”