EverydayHeroes Winner: Dr. Chad Franks

Congratulations to Dr. Chad Franks on being this week’s winner of the Western Wyoming Beverages’ #EverydayHeroes Contest Winner!

Dr. Franks is a General Surgery specialist serving Rock Springs and the surrounding areas.

Here’s why Dr. Franks was nominated:

Dr. Franks goes above and beyond for all of his patients and gives 100% of his heart to his job and patients. Dr. Franks pays extra attention to detail and constantly thinks outside of the box and does not just settle for what might be wrong with someone. Dr Franks has come off of vacation early or days off early to care for his patients that he very much considers his family. Dr. Franks personally checks up on his patients and goes that extra 1000 mile for his patients. In mine and my families eyes, Dr. Franks is the best of the best and this world is a much brighter and safer place with him in it. Advertisement - Story continues below... -Sabrina Dona

Thank you Dr. Franks! 👏 It’s wonderful to have a caring provider like you in our community.

[ Congratulations to Sabrina Dona as well; she won $50 for nominating Dr. Franks. ]

