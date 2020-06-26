EverydayHeroes Winner: Erin Wall

Congratulations to Erin Wall on being this week’s winner of the Western Wyoming Beverages’ #EverydayHeroes Contest Winner!

Erin is a caring mother of 5.

Here’s why Erin was nominated:

Erin and her family of 5 busy boys are the most fun loving, adventurous, loving and giving family you could ever meet. Despite their current family challenges, they are constantly seeking out ways to serve others and bring a smile to those around them. They frequently make delicious baked goods for their teachers, neighbors and anyone in need. This family also seeks out any opportunity to create memories and excitement for others despite their own challenges. Erin is a positive and uplifting spirit who deserves any recognition she can receive. She is an amazing example of positivity through diversity and so deserving of this recognition. Advertisement - Story continues below... -Amanda Bryant

Well done, Erin! 👏 Way to set an exceptional example.

[ Congratulations to Amanda Bryant as well; she won $50 for nominating Erin. ]

