EverydayHeroes Winner: Jerry Zhang

Congratulations to Jerry Zhang on being this week’s winner of the Western Wyoming Beverages’ #EverydayHeroes Contest Winner!

Join us in saying “Cheers to Jerry!” with a FREE Pepsi (provided by Western Wyoming Beverages) at Sapporo in Rock Springs or Ichiban in Evanston, now through Friday, July 26th, 2020.

Jerry is the owner and operator of Sapporo’s in Rock Springs.

Here’s why Jerry was nominated:

He should absolutely be recognized for all he does for this community! He is the definition of going above and beyond everyday. Always positive, got a smile on his face and doing his part to help out whenever anyone is in need. Whether its celebrating our graduates, helping people who were recently laid off of work, celebrating a special day in our lives or helping people out during this pandemic with ppe and meals or support! He is a fantastic member of our community and deserves to be recognized for it!!! Advertisement - Story continues below... -Ericka Silva

Well done, Jerry!! 👏 Way to set an exceptional example and care for our community.

[ Congratulations to Ericka Silva as well; she won $50 for nominating Jerry! ]

