EverydayHeroes Winner: Marcy Skorup

Congratulations to Marcy Skorup on being this week’s winner of the Western Wyoming Beverages’ #EverydayHeroes Contest Winner!

Marcy is a caring part-owner of Grub restaurant in Rock Spring.

Here’s why Marcy was nominated:

Marcy makes other peoples lives better. She is one of the owners of Grubs, and every single day she goes out of her way to make sure that not only her customers are happy and taken care of, but her employees as well. She has carried on a legacy of togetherness for many years, and embodies the spirit of community on a daily basis. Advertisement - Story continues below... -Toby Rogers

Thank you Marcy! 👏 It’s wonderful to have someone like you in the community.

[ Congratulations to Toby Rogers as well; he won $50 for nominating Marcy. ]

Would you like to nominate an #EverydayHero?

Use the form below to do so now, and you could win $50 for you and $50 for them! 💸 👇