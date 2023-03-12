Everyone Get’s To Play | Kinds Of Gifts

The Gifts of the Spirit are very special. They are also much more fluid than we realize. Certain gifts remain with us for our lifetimes while others appear and recede as needed. God will equip you for anything and everything to which you are called. Know that when you need it, you will have it.

Uniquely Gifted

Life from behind Your Eyes. Jesus tells us to love God, and our neighbor, as we already love ourselves. Self is the WHERE your life comes from. It can be no other way. You have thoughts, feelings, emotions, a story, wounds, abuses, restorations, and victories. There is the question of WHO you are, to be sure. Beyond that are the questions of what will you live from and what will you live for. Will you live from faith? Will you live for the Kingdom? That is the source and purpose of your spiritual gifts.

1 Corinthians 12:4-6 (NLT) 4 There are different kinds of spiritual gifts, but the same Spirit is the source of them all. 5 There are different kinds of service, but we serve the same Lord. 6 God works in different ways, but it is the same God who does the work in all of us.

There Are Different Kinds of Gifts. Paul teaches us that there are gifts, services, and effects. We tend to get hung up on very few. You have likely heard and have an opinion about preaching, teaching, prophecy, tongues, or healing. But there are more listed, and likely many of which even Paul was unaware. So, we shouldn’t fight about it. We should let God be God.

Romans 12:6-8 (NLT) In his grace, God has given us different gifts for doing certain things well. So if God has given you the ability to prophesy, speak out with as much faith as God has given you. 7 If your gift is serving others, serve them well. If you are a teacher, teach well. 8 If your gift is to encourage others, be encouraging. If it is giving, give generously. If God has given you leadership ability, take the responsibility seriously. And if you have a gift for showing kindness to others, do it gladly.

Gifts That Motivate

What Motivates You? Do you love sharing God’s heart and ways? Maybe you enjoy Serving or Teaching. Encouraging others might excite you. Giving to good causes may fuel your faith. Do you love leadership and organizational change? And, thank God for those who express Mercy and alleviate so much suffering. It’s possible that one of these is your thing. I believe all of us have something that we love to do, that came from God. So, you likely have a gift that motivates any other gifts that you may possess.

2 Timothy 1:6 (NLT) This is why I remind you to fan into flames the spiritual gift God gave you when I laid my hands on you.

All of us have a fire. Don’t live in ignorance of your superpowers, okay Spiritual Gifts. Think about them. Pray about them. And, stir them up. A gift is like a talent. In order for talent to reach full expression it needs to be practiced. That is how talent becomes a skill. It’s the same for your gift, discover your gift, then use your gift until you know how to use your gift.

Ephesians 4:11 (NLT) Now these are the gifts Christ gave to the church: the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, and the pastors and teachers.

Gifts That Minister

Gifts Have A Purpose. They Serve the Body of Jesus. (1 Cor 12:7). That means you have a purpose. By the way, you don’t have a work purpose and a church purpose. Your secular purpose is not separate from your spiritual purpose. You are a good mom or dad because you have a purpose and a motivation to serve, teach, or help. You are a good business leader because you have a purpose to bring order, give leadership, and produce results. You are a good teacher because your purpose is to teach. Do you see? This isn’t rocket science unless, of course, your purpose is rocket science.

So, It makes sense that you will have a ministry. You have a place in the world where your purpose is meant to shine. Paul mentions Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors, and Teachers. I believe everyone functions and ministers from at least one of these five gifts. They are like roles or jobs.

Jesus gave this to the church, not only as offices but as functions and roles. And, you likely function as one of them. These gifts are likely why you do what you do.

Are you called to be a parent, counselor, EMT, nurse, or doctor? You are functioning as a pastor or shepherd. Do you naturally connect people with other people? You help friends meet. It could be expressed in the business world in marketing and public relations. You are an evangelist. Are you called to justice? Are you or do you adamantly support police and fire departments, and the judicial system? Are you a lawyer? Does truth mean everything to you? You are a prophet. Are you called to strange new worlds? Are you a trailblazer? Have you taken your business where no one else has? Ahhh, an apostle stands among us. Do you love to teach? Do you share your trade, interests, or passions with others? You see, this isn’t rocket science unless, of course, it IS rocket science.

Does Paul mean more than this in Ephesians 4? Sure he does. And, when you need to understand more, you will desire, seek, and come to understand it better.

1 Corinthians 12:7-11 (NLT) A spiritual gift is given to each of us so we can help each other. 8 To one person the Spirit gives the ability to give wise advice; to another the same Spirit gives a message of special knowledge. 9 The same Spirit gives great faith to another, and to someone else the one Spirit gives the gift of healing. 10 He gives one person the power to perform miracles, and another the ability to prophesy. He gives someone else the ability to discern whether a message is from the Spirit of God or from another spirit. Still another person is given the ability to speak in unknown languages, while another is given the ability to interpret what is being said. 11 It is the one and only Spirit who distributes all these gifts. He alone decides which gift each person should have.

Gifts On Display

When The Glory of God Breaks Out! Any one of these could be motivational and lifelong for you. You might have the gift of healing, languages, or many of them. These are a few ways that God’s glory and love break out. These are the grace gifts. Some of them are very subtle, and more readily accepted. Some are not subtle at all.

Let God be God and in time the fruit will display the source. If we could get comfortable with God being, well, God, anything could happen.