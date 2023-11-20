Everything Christmas Giveaway Provides Free Holiday Decorations

ROCK SPRINGS — The Helping Hands of Sweetwater County is hosting the Everything Christmas Giveaway, in which free Christmas decor will be available for those in need in the community.

Residents of Sweetwater County donated all of the decorations that will be given away, which includes trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, knick-knacks, stockings, wrapping paper, outside decorations and more. There will be Christmas trees set up and will be limited to one tree per family.

The event will take place Sat., Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, located on Broadway Street in Rock Springs. The American Legion donated the space to host the event.

The event is being spearheaded by Debbie Peterson-Jessen, and Dorace J. Gann has been helping gather all of the donated decorations and storing them.

While the event is designed for those who are in need, there are no requirements to come and pick up decorations. All residents are welcome to pick up items to help decorate their homes for the holidays.

The Helping Hands of Sweetwater County are accepting donations until Nov. 22. For those who would like to donate Christmas items, contact Peterson-Jessen on Facebook for a delivery or pickup date and time.