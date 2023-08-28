Excitement Builds as Sweetwater Speedway Gears Up for Thrilling Season Finale

ROCK SPRINGS — As the sun sets on another exhilarating racing season, all eyes are fixed on the upcoming race weekend at Sweetwater Speedway, set to take place on September 1 and 2. The IMCA Modified class promises heart-pounding action, with the competition reaching its peak and the track champion title hanging in the balance.

Leading the pack with a commanding 275 points is Bryson Yeager, hailing from Green River. Yeager’s consistent performance throughout the season has earned him a well-deserved spot at the top of the leaderboard. His skillful maneuvers on the track and strategic racing choices have solidified his position as the one to beat. With the championship tantalizingly close, Yeager undoubtedly has his eyes set on sealing the deal and etching his name as track champion.

Hot on Yeager’s tail is the determined Cody Malcom, journeying all the way from Shelly, Idaho. Malcom has demonstrated exceptional tenacity and a thirst for victory, trailing Yeager by a mere 2 points. The battle between these two contenders is set to ignite the track, as they push their machines to the limits in pursuit of glory.

Cody Malcom in his 9m car packing the track

Local racer Bert Beech, out of Rock Springs, isn’t one to be left behind. With an impressive tally of 259 points, Beech has held his ground admirably against fierce competition. His wife, Kara Beech, is the track manager at Sweetwater Speedway in her 10th year now. Beech’s familiarity with the Sweetwater Speedway track could play a pivotal role, as he aims to close the gap and secure a shot at the championship podium after his car broke down during the main event on August 19.

From the dynamic race family from Rock Springs, Casey and Chris Delp have demonstrated their prowess throughout the season, solidifying their spots in the top 5 IMCA Modifieds. Their home advantage and deep understanding of the track’s nuances give them a unique edge as they seek to upset the points hierarchy in the final showdown.

An unexpected twist comes from Braxton Yeager, Bryson’s older brother, who has powered through the ranks to claim sixth place with 229 points. Braxton’s remarkable back-to-back victories during the 18th and 19th race weekends have caught everyone’s attention, establishing him as a fierce competitor who could potentially shake up the final standings after missing a few races earlier on this season.

Braxton Yeager at Victory Lane with his brother Bryson (far left)

As anticipation mounts, fans and drivers alike are gearing up for a weekend filled with adrenaline, camaraderie, and fierce battles on the track. The Sweetwater Speedway has become synonymous with high-octane entertainment, and the final race weekend promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. With the IMCA Modified track champion title hanging in the balance, every turn and straightaway will be a testament to the drivers’ skill, determination, and passion for the sport.

Mark your calendars for September 1 and 2 and get ready to witness an intense finale at Sweetwater Speedway for the All-Star Labor Day Special. The roar of engines, the cloud of dust, and the thrill of competition await as the racers put it all on the line for a shot at glory. It’s a weekend no motorsports enthusiast should miss.