Exciting Changes at Desert View Eyecare

Desert View Eye Care is a comprehensive eye care practice committed to providing the highest quality vision care to patients of all ages. With two experienced and skilled doctors of optometry, Dr. Wilson and Dr. Mecham, patients can trust the expertise and personalized care they receive.

Dr. Wilson has been practicing for over 19 years and is excited to announce the opening of a second location in Kemmerer, Wyoming. With two doctors available, patients can schedule appointments quickly and conveniently at either the Green River or Kemmerer office.

Desert View Eye Care is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and updated facilities to provide patients with the most advanced and comprehensive eye care services. From routine eye exams and contact lens fittings to the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, the practice has the expertise and resources to meet all your family’s eye care needs.

In addition to comprehensive eye care, Desert View Eye Care offers a wide selection of name-brand eyeglass frames, lenses, and contact lenses. The knowledgeable staff is dedicated to helping patients find the perfect eyewear to match their individual style and vision needs.

At Desert View Eye Care, patients can expect a professional and high-tech experience with a personal touch. The friendly staff is committed to providing exceptional customer service, ensuring that each patient feels comfortable and well-cared for.

To schedule an appointment at either the Green River or Kemmerer office, please call:

Green River office: 307-875-3399

Kemmerer office: 307-877-9250

Don’t miss the opportunity to take advantage of the limited-time offer. If you have an exam before April 1st enter to win four tickets to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Desert View Eye Care is committed to providing the highest quality eye care services, ensuring that patients can see clearly and feel their best.

Check out the Kemmerer Office ⬇️