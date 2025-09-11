Exciting Progress on the Green River Pump Track and How You Can Help

Dear Friends and Community Partners,

We are excited to share progress on the Green River Asphalt Pump Track Project and to invite your help in spreading the word about sponsorship opportunities.

Earlier this year, Southwest Wyoming BMX was awarded a $50,000 grant, which allowed us to kick off the design phase. Since then, we have been working closely with the City of Green River and incorporating community input to develop the 3D design of the track. This project is moving forward with strong momentum and broad local support.

The pump track will be a free, all-ages, all-skill-level facility — designed to provide a safe, family-friendly space for biking, fitness, and fun. It will also serve as a tourism draw for the region, attracting riders and families from across Wyoming and beyond.

We are now seeking conditional sponsorship commitments from businesses and organizations. These pledges — whether monetary or in-kind (equipment, materials, or services) — will be activated once we secure the large grant to fund construction. Sponsorships will not only help bring the track to life but will also provide excellent recognition opportunities for supporters.

Enclosed you’ll find:

A General Sponsorship Letter explaining the project and recognition levels.

A Sponsorship Response Form (fillable/check-box style) for businesses to select their level of support.

We kindly ask that completed forms be returned by September 12, 2025, so we can include these commitments in our grant application.

Your help in distributing these materials to businesses, community leaders, and organizations will be critical to the success of this project. Together, we can create a lasting recreational resource that benefits Green River and the broader Southwest Wyoming community for generations to come.

Please message us your email address or email your letter of intent to swwyobmx2020@outlook.com

With gratitude,

Heather