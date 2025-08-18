Executive Order Declares Fire Emergency in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has issued an executive order declaring an emergency in response to multiple fires currently burning in Wyoming.

The declaration will help the state access additional federal firefighting resources and directs the Office of Homeland Security to take action to coordinate state and federal resources in response to the fires. When requested, the Wyoming National Guard’s Adjutant General is authorized to activate guard members to provide support, pursuant to the executive order.

“Once again, wildfires in Wyoming are creating significant impacts on our communities and threatening lives and property,” Gordon said. “We will continue to ensure state resources are available to those affected by these fires.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

As of Aug. 18, the Red Canyon Fire has burned more than 95,000 acres, resulting in multiple evacuation orders and continues to threaten private and public property in Hot Springs, Washakie and Fremont Counties. Lightning ignited the fire on August 13. The Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two has assumed management of the fire.

In addition to the Red Canyon Fire, the Spring Creek Fire near Ten Sleep has burned more than 3,500 acres and the Sleeper Ranch Fire near Meteetse has burned more than 20,000 acres. Both fires continue to threaten private and public property.

On Friday, FEMA approved Wyoming’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant and authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Red Canyon Fire. The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.