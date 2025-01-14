Executive Session to Kick Off SCSD No. 2 Board Meeting Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will host its meeting with an early start time Tuesday to allow for an executive session at the start of the meeting.

The meeting will commence at 5:15 p.m., starting with an executive session for personnel purposes.

Superintendent Craig Barringer spoke to SweetwaterNOW last week, confirming that he will be retiring in June after his contract ends. He told SweetwaterNOW he plans to announce his retirement at the Jan. 14 board meeting.

There will also several recognitions of students for their extracurricular achievements. The All-State band and Northwest Band recipient will be recognized during the meeting, as well as the All-State choir and state thespian champions.

The board will hear a presentation on Profile of a Graduate and RIDE Grant at Lincoln Middle School.

Also taking place at the meeting will be three requests to go out for bids in the estimated total of $395,000. The district will be requesting to go out to bid for a boiler burner replacement at Lincoln Middle School for an estimated $80,000.

The board will also consider approving going out to bid for camera replacements at Green River High School and Lincoln Middle School for an estimated total of $250,000. Lastly, the district is requesting to go out for bid for a Green River High School main level backdoor/pad replacement for an estimated $65,000.

The school board meeting can be attended in person or viewed on the district’s YouTube page. To view the meeting agenda and documents, click here.