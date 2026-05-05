Exhaust Causes High School Evacuation

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School evacuated all students and staff this morning at approximately 9:18 a.m. after a fire alarm was triggered in the auto shop due to exhaust.

The Rock Springs Fire Department responded to the scene and began ventilating the area to clear the exhaust and ensure the building was safe. Buses were dispatched to provide temporary shelter for students and staff during the evacuation.

At around 9:32 a.m., students and staff were cleared to return to the building and resumed their classes. No injuries were reported, and all individuals are safe.