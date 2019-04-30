Exhibit and Reception Features High School Artists

ROCK SPRINGS– Sixty-one students from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School are displaying their best work at the Community Fine Arts Center from April 30 to May 18. A reception for family, friends and the public to recognize the students will be held Wednesday, May 1 from 6 to 7 pm.

With 9th through 12th graders showing their talents, the gallery has 179 pieces of art on display. This is the last exhibit in a series of students’ work highlighting the celebration of National Youth Art Month observed in March. To accommodate all the schools in the district, the CFAC continues the displays from February to May.

“There are some talented and dedicated students in the arts programs at both schools,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We have seen some amazing growth is these young artists’ work.”

RSHS Brings Home 38 Ribbons from State Art

The annual Wyoming State Art Symposium is the highlight for the high schools throughout the state and this year Rock Springs High School students brought home 38 ribbons for their outstanding artwork.

David Doporto, Amanda Margrave, and Tania Szewczyk teach at RSHS. The classes including in the schools’ curriculum are Drawing I and II, Painting I and II, Photography, Graphic Design, Advanced Art, and Sculpture I and II.

The students enrolled in art classes and included in the CFAC exhibit are Micah Babcock, Alyssa Bedard, Skylar Bernal, Rhys Brandt, Destiny Britton, Michelle Butterfield, Perigan Clutter, Madie Corbit, Hanna Crocket, Andrew Croft, Ellie Croft, Janet DeLoera, Liberty Eddy, Kinley Finn, Wyatt Fletcher, Shantel Foley, Ashlie Frolic, Kameron Hale, Shelynd Halls, Baylee Henry, Liliana Hernandez, Kelsey Keys, Jayleigh James, Taylor Johansen, Brayden Latham, Chloe Love, Cami Mathis, Ava Milburn, Kaden Parton, Karissa Phillips, Rachel Pinkam, Bailee Pit, Tae Rall, Kennedy Rumple, Ryan Shanno, Lisa Sullivan, Rachel Tardoni, Carson Tyler, Kyler Vanvalkenburg, Lacie Vasquez, Madeline Verneydt, and Savannah Weerhiem.

Black Butte Wins Four Ribbons at State Art

The Black Butte High School art instructor is Shari Kumer. Students work was also submitted to the Wyoming State Art Symposium with four ribbons being won.

The school’s students participating in the exhibit are Erral Asper, Blaise Boudra, Sadie Campbell, Jacob Cano, Tegan Conover, Kaitlyn Duran, Destiny Fernandez, Kimberly Fleming, Lilian Hall, Porter Hansen, Alison Kelsey, Jeryk Mena, Tyson Norton, Raeden Shaw, Kaylee Smith, Sierra Sorensen, Thomas Trujillo, Jezabel Walton, and Ashten Zuehlsdorff.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms.

In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 am to 6 pm and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 pm. The CFAC and county libraries will be closed on Friday, May 10 for their annual staff training day.