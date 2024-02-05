Expedition Academy Announces Fall 2023 Honor Rolls

GREEN RIVER – Expedition Academy released its first and second quarter honor roll lists for the Fall 2023 semester. The lists are made up of the Principal Honors, Scholastic Honors, and Achievement Honors.
Principal Honors
For the first and second quarters, Naomi McMullan was the only student listed on the Principal Honors list. To be named on the list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
Scholastic Honors
To be named to the Scholastic Honors list, a student must maintain a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99. The following students were named on the list:
First Quarter
Taisha Boutin
Charlotte Burd
Owen Calzada
Alyssa Campton
Jayden Melhorn
Carlos Rodriguez
Logan Strength
Paul Stromberg
Jon Thompson
Second Quarter
Owen Calzada
Alyssa Campton
Jayden Melhorn
Logan Strength
Jon Thompson
Achievement Honors
To be named to the Achievement Honors list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.49. The following students were named on the list:
First Quarter
Kaylyn Anderson
Allison Cory
Taylor Jenny
Graci Killett
Jessica Larsen
Dylan Lundeen
Zayden Miller
Maximus Moore
Bowdie Noyes
Ericka Robinson
Ashlynn Silva
Bradley Spencer
Rihana Stanhope
Gabriel Vegors
Alexandria Vigil
Shantz Vigil
Hannah Vogel
Second Quarter
Charlotte Burd
Rylyn Davis
Taylor Jenny
Rynn Martin
Maximus Moore
Ericka Robinson
Damon Summa
Gabriel Vegors