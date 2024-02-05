Expedition Academy Announces Fall 2023 Honor Rolls

GREEN RIVER – Expedition Academy released its first and second quarter honor roll lists for the Fall 2023 semester. The lists are made up of the Principal Honors, Scholastic Honors, and Achievement Honors.

Principal Honors

For the first and second quarters, Naomi McMullan was the only student listed on the Principal Honors list. To be named on the list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.

Scholastic Honors

To be named to the Scholastic Honors list, a student must maintain a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99. The following students were named on the list:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

First Quarter

Taisha Boutin

Charlotte Burd

Owen Calzada

Alyssa Campton

Jayden Melhorn

Carlos Rodriguez

Logan Strength

Paul Stromberg

Jon Thompson



Second Quarter

Owen Calzada

Alyssa Campton

Jayden Melhorn

Logan Strength

Jon Thompson



Achievement Honors

To be named to the Achievement Honors list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.49. The following students were named on the list:

First Quarter

Kaylyn Anderson

Allison Cory

Taylor Jenny

Graci Killett

Jessica Larsen

Dylan Lundeen

Zayden Miller

Maximus Moore

Bowdie Noyes

Ericka Robinson

Ashlynn Silva

Bradley Spencer

Rihana Stanhope

Gabriel Vegors

Alexandria Vigil

Shantz Vigil

Hannah Vogel

Second Quarter

Charlotte Burd

Rylyn Davis

Taylor Jenny

Rynn Martin

Maximus Moore

Ericka Robinson

Damon Summa

Gabriel Vegors