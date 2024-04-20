Expedition Academy Announces March Students of the Month

Charlotte Burd and Dylan Lundeen are the March 2024 students of the month at Expedition Academy High School. Courtesy photos

GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School honors one boy and girl student every month for their hard work and dedication to the school and the community.

For March, Charlotte Burd and Dylan Lundeen are EAHS’s students of the month.

Selections for students of the month come from the school’s staff and student input throughout the month.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“When a staff member sees a student doing something good or above and beyond, the student receives a cheetah buck, redeemable for a prize,” EAHS principal Ralph Obray said. “Only 18 students earn ‘Student of the Month’ accolades each school year, with two individuals honored each month from September through May.”

Arctic Circle donates gift certificates to be awarded to each student of the month, and each student who earns this honor is awarded a certificate and is recognized at the school’s Friday morning student meeting. They also get their picture posted at the entrance to the school and on the school’s website.