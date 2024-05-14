Expedition Academy Class of 2024 Graduates Tonight

GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School’s Class of 2024 will graduate this evening at the Lincoln Middle School auditorium.

Over 21 graduates will walk the stage to collect their hard earned diplomas. Student speakers for the evening include Taish Boutin, Allee Vigil, Kaylyn Anderson and Damon Summa.

Teacher Dan Parson, who was the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 school year, will be the guest teacher speaker. As the graduates prepare to complete the final step in their high school careers, EAHS Principal Ralph Obray has some words of celebrations, encouragement and wisdom for his students.

“Congratulations to all of the 2024 Expedition Academy graduates! Your hard work, perseverance, and commitment have brought you to this momentous occasion. As you embark on the next phase of your lives, remember to carry with you the lessons you’ve learned, the friendships you’ve made, and the experiences that have shaped you,” he said.

He tells the students to embrace the unknowns of each of their journeys with courage and enthusiasm. Obray encourages his students to set ambitious goals and stay resilient in the face of adversity.

“Each step you take will bring you closer to realizing your full potential and making a positive impact on the world,” he said. “Celebrate your achievements, but also remember to remain humble, kind, and grateful for the support you’ve received along the way. Your future is bright, and I have no doubt that you will go on to accomplish great things. Congratulations once again, and may success follow you wherever you go!”

The commencement ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. For those who cannot attend in person but would like to watch the Class of 2024 graduate, you can stream the ceremony on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.