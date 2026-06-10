Expedition Academy Eyes New Greenhouse

GREEN RIVER — A proposal to build a greenhouse at Expedition Academy moved closer to reality this month after a Sweetwater County School District No 2. presentation that drew support from a Utah horticulture industry leader who pledged ongoing involvement at no cost to the district.

Expedition Academy Principal Ralph Obray, science teacher Dan Parson and Brian Gold, co-owner of Pineae Greenhouses in Ogden, Utah, outlined plans to construct a greenhouse on a grass lot behind the school.

Gold’s operation ranks among the top 50 largest greenhouse growers in the United States, with roughly 35 acres of greenhouse space and 20 acres of outdoor nursery. He said he has offered to make the 175-mile drive from Ogden to Green River once a week to teach classes at no charge.

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“I’m not asking for any money,” Gold said. “Most of the input material, I can get donated or donate it myself.”

Ball Seed, described as the largest horticultural seed company in the world, has already donated 35 hardcover textbooks and production guides for the program and expressed interest in eventually rolling out a similar curriculum nationally, Gold said.

Parson said the greenhouse would support hands-on instruction across multiple disciplines including math, culinary arts and social studies, and could not be replicated through traditional classroom instruction.

“AI can’t do it,” Parson said. “This is direct hands-on stuff at scale.”

The greenhouse could also generate school-to-work opportunities and scholarships, Gold said, noting that head growers at larger greenhouse operations typically earn more than $100,000 annually and that a shortage of trained workers makes the field an attractive career path.

“I think my goal would be to give them a better practical education at the high school level than you’re going to get at Michigan State or Clemson,” Gold said.

No board vote was taken. The presentation was informational, with district staff directed to continue exploring funding options and next steps.