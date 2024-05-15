Expedition Academy Graduates 21 Students in Class of 2024

GREEN RIVER – Twenty-one Expedition Academy High School students received their diplomas last night at the Class of 2024 commencement ceremony.

While 15 of the graduates were on the stage of the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, some graduated earlier in the year and have already started the next stage of their lives. Private Stryker Jones, who graduated in October 2023 in preparation of starting his basic training at the start of 2024, sent in a graduation announcement from Fort Leonard Wood. He is stationed at the Army base while he is doing advanced individual training and continuing his education to become a diesel mechanic. He thanked the EAHS staff for their love and support that helped lead him to a career in the military.

Additionally, EAHS Principal Ralph Obray said the Class of 2024 may graduate 22 students at the end of this week as they work with one student to reach the required credits. If this student reaches the finish line, EAHS will have graduated 505 students throughout the years.

A number of speeches were given throughout the ceremony, starting with Graduate Logan Strength who welcomed the school board, families, friends, and other guests to the commencement, thanking the families and teachers for their support over the years.

“Most importantly, to my fellow graduates, today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. As we stand on the threshold of endless possibilities, let us embrace the challenges that lie ahead with courage, resilience and determination. Together we have weathered storms, overcome obstacles, and emerged stronger and more resilient than ever before,” Strength said.

Logan Strength gives his welcome speech.

Superintendent Craig Barringer spoke to the way EAHS helped each of the graduates reach the finish line by structuring their education in ways that they could recognize their strength and individual voices.

“The road wasn’t always easy. There were challenges, bumps, and moments of doubt, but each of them persevered. They proved that education can take many forms, and success is defined by their own journey.”

Graduates Taish Boutin and Allee Vigil gave a joint speech, thanking EA for bringing them into each other’s lives and allowing them to become friends. Boutin thanked her family and the EAHS staff for their support and for never giving up on her.

“I pushed them to what I thought were their limits but they didn’t budge. They weren’t about to give up on any of us,” Boutin said.

To her fellow classmates, she told them to keep pushing through obstacles and embrace the opportunities that are to come in the next stages of their lives.

“As there will be many obstacles that come in our way, let us embrace the opportunities that lie ahead with open minds and hearts… I am proud of each and every one of you,” she said.

Allee Vigil and Taish Boutin congratulate their fellow graduates.

Vigil said she transferred to EAHS just this year with the goal of getting this diploma. She thanked the staff for never allowing her to give up, even when she wanted to, and her family for shaping her into the person she has become.

Kaylyn Anderson spoke next, expressing the fear she felt coming into a new school and how that was eased almost instantly as she was welcomed with open arms.

“Everyone in the school is more of a family than teachers and classmates,” Anderson said. “I am extremely grateful for this experience and very proud of my fellow classmates.”

Kaylyn Anderson smiles after giving her speech.

Damon Summa joked about the risky responsibility Obray gave him for allowing him to speak at graduation, considering he is known among the school as “professional yapper”. He reflected on his experience at EAHS, in which he said it’s a community where they support each other and form bonds that transcend the classroom, and each person’s voice is valued.

“Our school may be smaller in size, but it’s impact is immeasurable. We’ve proven that greatness isn’t measured by numbers, but by the depth of our connections and the strength of our character,” Summa said. “…As we bid farewell to these hallowed halls, and look toward the horizon, let us do so with hope in our hearts, excitement in our souls, and with gratitude for the journey that brought us to this moment.”

Damon Summa talks about the bonds the EAHS family have formed.

Science teacher Dan Parson taught his first year at EAHS this school year, and he was selected by Obray to give a speech to the Class of 2024. Parson spoke about the challenges the graduates have faced, and the stigmas that have been put on them throughout their schooling. He said that EAHS gave them a place to be themselves and grow, and that they are forever a part of the Expedition Academy family.

The graduates react to Parson’s speech.

“You are EA, no one can take this from you. You showed up, you were brave, you did the work. You faced the ghosts of your pasts so that you could slay the demons of your present, so that you could sit here today and wear a funny hat and a silly dress and get a piece of paper that so many people believed was impossible for you. You, 2024 graduates, proved your critics dead wrong and everyone in this room knows it, and every one of us is proud of you,” Parson said.

The graduates walk the stage to receive their diplomas.

He presented the question, “what now?” to the graduates, before giving them the answer to how they can navigate the world.

“I think maybe it’s simple, guys. Keep proving the world wrong. Keep proving your critics wrong. Keep doing what others think is impossible, after all, you have proven you can do hard things,” he said.

Graduates smile proudly as they are handed their diplomas.

To finish out the speeches, Principal Obray gave the graduates advice about the importance of having good people around you.

“Choose your friends wisely. Those people you hang around, that’s what you’re going to be, it’s what you’re going to do. So put those good people around you, surround yourself with good people. All the time. That’s my parting advice,” Obray said.

Zayden Miller presents the Class of 2024.

After receiving their diplomas, Zayden Miller presented the Class of 2024, directing them to move their tassels to the left. For more photos of EAHS’ graduation ceremony, see below.