Expedition Academy High School Students Help With Storm Cleanup

GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School (EAHS) students helped the City of Green River out Friday afternoon by cleaning up Expedition Island and Evers Park after the late-summer snow storm earlier this week caused damage to several trees throughout the city.

Only one tree was lost at the Island, but the park was filled with branches and debris.

“It’s just a good idea to help the community and with the storm and all the debris and trees down, we thought our students could help out,” EAHS Principal Ralph Obray said.

Part of EAHS’ graduation requirement is to complete 20 hours of community service per year. Green River Parks and Recreation Director Brad Raney gave Obray a list of places to choose from to help clean up, and Obray chose the Island.

“It’s Expedition Island, part of our naming of our school reflects the expedition and all the trials they had to perceive to make it and to grow as individuals. Things don’t come for free, you have to work for them, and service is one of the best things an individual can do for one another,” Obray said.









The students focused on picking up the tree limbs and placing them into piles for the city to pick up and remove from the Island. Obray said it provided a good opportunity for students to get outside in the fresh air, get some exercise, and serve the community.

Obray said the students will also be helping some elderly residents out who may not have the ability to remove the branches and debris from their yards and properties.

“Service is a great gateway to stress relief and many other great aspects of giving back to the community,” Obray said. “And we want to have fun while we work and get to know the students in a different atmosphere and let them get to know us better as well.”