Expedition Academy Presents 24 Diplomas to Class of 2023

GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School (EAHS) hosted its 2023 commencement ceremony at the Lincoln Middle School auditorium Tuesday night.

Expedition Academy graduated 24 students who all put a lot of hard work and determination towards earning their diplomas.

Graduate Shanaya Allen provided the opening address in which she advised her classmates to continue to be kind in their futures, and to be themselves. Superintendent Craig Barringer then gave a speech applauding the students for overcoming challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which took place their first years of high school.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The ceremony had three student speakers including Kloie Vegors, Christian Swanson, and Daniel Coon. Vegors told her classmates to not let stress stop them from achieving what they want. Swanson expressed his gratitude for EAHS in helping him grow, and Coon said that EAHS felt like a safe home over the past few years and helped him to mature.

Science teacher Lee Harper was the teacher speaker for the ceremony. He told the students that diplomas are symbols of recognition of what they’ve accomplished. Harper said he and the EAHS staff are excited about the successes that the students will accomplish in their futures. He advised the graduates to surround themselves with people who have their best interest at heart.

Before the diplomas were presented, Principal Ralph Obray commented on how each of the graduates possess big hearts and have made school fun for him and the staff. The graduates then walked the stage to collect their diplomas and shake hands and hug the school board and their teachers.

Hunter Mount then presented the Class of 2023 and directed them to move their tassels to the left. The graduates left the auditorium to be congratulated by their friends and families.

To view all the photos from the commencement ceremony, see our Facebook page.