Expedition Academy Receives Donations for Pantry Program, Greenhouse

Ralph Obray, principal of Expedition Academy, stands with members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River after receiving a donation to the school. Photo courtesy of Ralph Obray.

GREEN RIVER – Recent donations to Expedition Academy’s lunch and pantry food program and the school’s new greenhouse has the school and its principal expressing gratitude for the support.

Principal Ralph Obray said the school is thankful for a donation made by Green River’s Fraternal Order of Eagles, as well as the organization’s continued support of Expedition Academy. The Eagles donated to Expedition Academy’s lunch and food pantry program.

“We are deeply grateful to the FOE for standing behind our mission and for being such a steadfast partner in supporting the well-being of Expedition Academy students. Your compassion and community spirit truly make a difference,” he wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW.

The school also received a donation to its new greenhouse from Ace Hardware. Students will have access to more gardening supplies in the greenhouse. Expedition Academy hopes the greenhouse will provide hands-on learning opportunities in sustainability, agriculture, and science.

Expedition Academy is Sweetwater County School District No. 2’s alternative high school in Green River. The school’s first graduating class earned their diplomas in 2000. So far, Expedition Academy has granted more than 500 diplomas.