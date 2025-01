Expedition Academy Releases First & Second Quarter 2024-2025 Honor Rolls

GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School released its 2024-2025 first and second quarter honor rolls recently, recognizing its students for their academic achievements.

The honor rolls students are being recognized on the Principal Honor Roll, Scholastic Honor Roll, and Achievement Honor Roll.

Students appearing on the Principal Honor Roll recorded a 4.00 GPA on first semester grades. To make the Scholastic Honor Roll, students achieved a 3.5-3.99 GPA on first semester grades. To appear on the Achievement Honor Roll, students had to have between a 3.0-3.49 GPA on their first semester grades.

View the honor rolls below, with students listed in alphabetical order.

Principal Honor Roll

First Quarter

Taylor Bertagnolli

Alyssa Campton

Second Quater

Alyssa Campton

Zoey Eaton

Zayden Hamblin

Taylor Jenny

Graci Killett

Scholastic Honor Roll

First Quarter

Rylyn Davis

Taylor Jenny

Marissa Johnson

Afton Knight

Isabella Laura

Allison Cory

Second Quarter

Owen Calzada

Taylor Bertagnolli

Stephanee Chidester

Allisyn Aylesworth

Charlotte Burd

Marissa Johnson

McKenzie Johnson

Myah Ozuna

Achievement Honor Roll

First Quarter

Allisyn Aylesworth

Savanna Bailey

Charlotte Burd

Conner Harsha

Graci Killett

Myah Ozuna

Caydee Brock

Owen Calzada

Hallee Hawks

Breanna Mower

Daniel Hartford

Anthony Huckfeldt

McKenzie Johnson

Dylan Lundeen

Hannah Vogel

Second Quarter

Afton Kight

Allison Cory

Dylan Lundeen

Hallee Hawks

Anthony Huckfeldt

Isabella Laura

Breanna Mower

Easton Steffen

Caydee Brock

Rylyn Davis