Experience, Depth Fuel Championship Expectations for Lady Wolves

GREEN RIVER — Coming off one of the most successful seasons in recent program history, the Green River Lady Wolves enter the upcoming basketball season with experience, confidence and championship expectations.

Green River finished 19-9 a season ago, winning the 4A West Regional Championship and closing the year with a consolation championship at the state tournament in Casper. With four starters returning and nine total varsity players back, head coach Clinton Landon said the foundation is in place for another deep postseason run.

“Our primary goal is building off last year’s success with the experience we have returning,” Landon said. “Compete for and win another 4A West Conference and Regional Championship, return to the state tournament and push for a spot in the championship game.”

That optimism is fueled by a roster loaded with proven production. The Lady Wolves return multiple all-conference and all-state selections, including Isa Vasco, who was the 4A West Player of the Year, and Nicole Wilson, who was the Defensive Player of the Year. This group gives Green River one of the most experienced cores in the state. Landon said that experience has shaped the team’s mentality heading into the new season.

“We want to turn last year’s momentum into a true championship run,” he said. “This group understands the standard now, and they’re motivated to raise it. They’re carrying themselves with a mature, veteran mentality.”

Progress since the end of last season has been evident both individually and collectively. Landon noted improvements in offensive skill, decision-making, strength and leadership, along with sharper chemistry across the lineup. With six returning players who were not starters but logged meaningful varsity minutes, practices have become more competitive and efficient.

“Communication is cleaner, and our defensive intensity has grown a bunch,” Landon said. “That combination has raised this team’s level.”

The Lady Wolves’ style reflects their personnel. Green River thrives in an up-tempo, pressure-driven system that emphasizes pace, defense and interior toughness. Fast, athletic guards allow the Lady Wolves to apply full-court pressure, while strong post play anchors the offense and defense.

“We’re built to push the pace, attack early and stay on the gas for four quarters,” Landon said. “Defensively, our personnel allows us to press for the entire game, and that’s something this team takes a lot of pride in.”

Offseason development focused on sharpening those strengths while building continuity and cohesion. With much of the roster returning, Landon said the emphasis was on elevating standards rather than rebuilding.

Newcomers have blended quickly into the system, a credit Landon attributed to the leadership of the returning players, particularly the seniors, who have set the tone in practices and workouts.

Early-season tournaments are expected to play a key role in establishing Green River’s identity. Multi-day events such as the Evanston Tuff Samuelson Invite and the Flaming Gorge Tournament will test depth and allow the Lady Wolves to refine their style against quality competition.

The confidence surrounding the program is rooted in how last season ended. At the 4A State Tournament, Green River defeated Star Valley before beating Natrona County 60-45 to claim the consolation championship. It marked the program’s fourth 20-win season and sixth consolation title, a fitting sendoff for the seniors.

“This year’s team brings back a ton of experience,” Landon said. “We want to build off what we did last season and come out strong. Green River fans should be ready for an exciting and high-energy season.”

With experience, depth and a clear identity, the Lady Wolves enter the season aiming not just to repeat last year’s success, but to take the final step toward a state championship run.