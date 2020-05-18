Experience the Beauty and Thrill of Killpecker Sand Dunes

The Second Annual Dune Days Weekend will be Saturday and Sunday June 27-28, 2020.

Come out and enjoy hill climbs, an obstacle course, sand drags, cash prizes and MORE in nature’s sand box!

Dune Days is hosted on private land adjacent to Killpecker Sand Dunes.

Experience the thrill of the hill.

Want to see how your truck will do against a dune? Bring it!

June 27, 28 2020 – 8 am MST

Killpecker Sand Dunes, Wyoming, USA

Bring your 4×4, side-by-side, dune buggy, or ATV. Compete for cash prizes in events like the Hill Climb, the Obstacle Course, and the Sand Drags.

This family-friendly event will have activities for children, food, and live music in the evening. Bring your camper and stay all weekend.

Buy a ticket to be entered into the raffle to win this custom Dune Days 2020 gun! Now, March 20th through June 26th. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold!

🎉 YOU COULD WIN AN:

Anderson’s AR-15 5.56, NcStar 3-9×42 scope, reddot, magpul grip, retractable stock.

Need not be present to win.

Will have to be able to pass a background check.

Pickup in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Drawing will happen on June 27th.

This event is hosted on private land right next to the Killpecker Sand Dune Parking Lot. The Killpecker Sand Dunes is a vast open access play area owned by the BLM. You can go explore the acres of sand dunes, but make sure you have a flag and a ORV sticker.

41.96112923, -109.0805706

History of Killpecker Sand Dunes

The Big and Little Sandy Rivers and years and years of wind erosion have created thousands of acres of soft sand, piled high to create a sandy playground like no other, now known as the Killpecker Sand Dunes.

“Singing” Sand Danes

The Killpecker Sand Dunes are known as 1 of 7 “singing” or “booming” sand dunes in the entire world. How does this natural wonder occur? The grains of sand in the Killpecker Sand Dunes are rounder and more polished than other dunes, and when winds passes over the dunes or a person walks on the dunes, the sand slides down the sides of the hill creating the sound of “singing”. Visit the Killpecker Sand Dunes and hear this rare “singing dune” in Southwest Wyoming.

There have been challenges along the way, but our organizers have worked tirelessly on planning this event and we know it’s going to be a one-of-a-kind occasion. There’s nothing quite like experiencing Dune Days firsthand, and we’re sure it will be worth your while to attend.

We want the event to run smoothly and for all the attendees to have the best time, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions, suggestions, or special requests.

RSVP to the Dune Days 2020 Facebook Event