Experience the Green River Pond and Garden Tour

Visit the beautiful 2024 Green River Pond and Garden Tour

WHEN Saturday, August 3rd

9 AM – 3 PM Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Green River

Rock Springs

Free Admission

This year’s Garden Homes:

Green River

The Measles – 345 Hutton

The Potters – 355 Driftwood

The Murphys – 525 Hackberry

The Howe’s – 1165 Parkview Drive

The Tippy’s – 1645 Indian Hills

The Sorenson’s – 1870 Montana Way

The Byrd’s – 281 Logan Street

The Olds – 185 Grandview Drive

Rock Springs

The Barney’s – 708 B Street

The beginning of the Green River Pond and Garden Tour:

The year was 1989, Lamar and Eileen Greene began the process of digging a big pond in their backyard. Once the pond was finished, they invited the Morgans over to see their pond. Wiley and Toni Morgan were excited and quickly started preparing for his own backyard pond. In the beginning it was just a group of friends going house to house viewing everyone’s garden ponds.

By 1990, Wiley had the idea to invite the public allowing residents to see and learn more about backyard ponds. The first GR Pond Tour allowing residents to visit gardens was in 1996 and by the year 2000 the tour had garden homes in Rock Springs as well. In the early 2000’s the Greens were moving to Florida. Eileen had approached Lyneen Murphy several times to take over the tour for them. I finally agreed to do next year’s tour until they found someone else. It’s been over 20 years, and Lyneen Murphy is still coordinating one unique event.

This year’s tour:

There will be Master Gardeners at the Howe’s home for those who have questions about gardening in our High Desert Conditions. It’s a self-guided tour and guides can be picked up at Riverside Nursery or Green River Chambers. More info is available on our facebook page or our website.

We usually have a raffle and this year we are raising funds to purchase a memorial bench for all our pond and garden people. In the past few years, we have lost so many of those who graced our community with their garden talents and friendly welcomes.

Lyneen would like to thank everyone who has opened their garden gates for visitors and kept this event alive. We would also like to thank our sponsors. Without them the tour most certainly would have faded away.

2024 Tour Sponsors:

Wyoming Waste Systems

Riverside Nursery

WyHy

Elysha Dean/Allstate

Deja Brews

Amber Kramer/State Farm

Map:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1tlmVGgBvoDJydFp6ZkJ8FtSbqVgFvuw&usp=sharing