Experience the Mixed Media Canvas Class at Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern

Calling all art enthusiasts and creative souls! Join us for a Mixed Media Canvas Class at Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern. This exciting class, led by the talented Stephanie Lewis of Glitter and Glue Craft Company, promises to be a fun and fulfilling experience for participants of all skill levels.

WHEN April 15th

6 PM WHERE Johnny Mac's Good Time

2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

*Fee $30

Under Stephanie’s expert guidance, you will create a stunning decorative canvas project that combines various mixed media techniques. Enjoy a relaxed and creative atmosphere as you explore your artistic side and learn new skills.

The class fee includes all necessary supplies, including a high-quality canvas, acrylic paints, brushes, embellishments, and other materials. You’ll also be provided with step-by-step instructions, ensuring that you can create a beautiful and unique piece of art.

As an added bonus, the fee includes soft drinks and snacks to keep your energy levels up throughout the class. So, come hungry and thirsty and focus on unleashing your creativity.

What sets this class apart is the opportunity to personalize your canvas. You’ll have the chance to choose the color of your canvas background—either black or white—and select the colors of the paper you want for the flower petals and butterflies. This customization allows you to create a piece that truly reflects your style and preferences.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to spend a delightful evening in the company of fellow art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, and create a captivating mixed media canvas. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just starting your creative journey, this class is perfect for anyone looking for a fun and rewarding experience.