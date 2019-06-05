Explore Industry Vehicles at the Annual Touch-A-Truck

ROCK SPRINGS– The community is invited to bring their families to the 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck this Saturday, June 8, to learn about and explore local industrial and recreational trucks.

This free event, hosted by the City of Rock Springs, will take place at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center parking lot.

The event is from 10 am to 1 pm.

Kids will have the opportunity to explore some awesome equipment and vehicles such as fire trucks, police cars, tractors, and more. They will also be able to meet the operators of the vehicles and learn about the equipment and how it works.