Explore Sweetwater County in Style Summer 2026, on a Flaming Gorge Bus Tour

Explore Sweetwater County in Style Summer 2026, on a Flaming Gorge Bus Tour

Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism is pleased to announce its summer 2026 Flaming Gorge Bus Tour dates. 

Tours will begin Thursday, June 4th

June
Thursday – June 4, 2026
Saturday – June 6, 2026
Thursday – June 18, 2026

July
Friday – July 10, 2026
Thursday – July 16, 2026
Thursday – July 23, 2026

August
Thursday – August 13, 2026
Thursday – August 27, 2026

September
Saturday – September 12, 2026
Saturday – September 26, 2026

Enjoy adventure with a local guide on a full-day bus tour of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

Tickets include:

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  • transportation
  • guided-tour
  • lunch
  • breathtaking sights along southwest Wyoming’s designated All-American Road!

Snacks and water are also provided throughout the trip. Travel comfortably in an air-conditioned motor coach with large windows and enjoy the spectacular views of Flaming Gorge Country. Tickets are $68 per person.

BOOK HERE NOW!

The Flaming Gorge – Green River Basin Scenic Byway was designated as an All-American Road (AAR) in February 2021. One of only 37 All-American Roads in the USA. AAR is the highest level of designation and is reserved for byways that provide an experience that is so exceptional travelers would make a drive along the route the primary reason for their trip.

The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the Explore Rock Springs and Green River Visitor Center at 1641 Elk St. in Rock Springs and travel down U.S. Highway 191 and back up Highway 530, making many stops along the way. The bus will return to the visitor center at about 4:00 p.m. For a complete itinerary, tour schedule and tickets, go to  ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour. Tours are guided by local resident Lucy Diggins-Wold.

Tickets are available NOW, reserve your seats today! 

Check out a video of the tour at the click here

*Private tours are also available for groups of 20 to 30 people.

For more information call (307) 382-2538
or visit ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour.

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