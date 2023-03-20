Explore The Best Early Learning in Sweetwater County

It’s time for the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center’s Preschool Registration Week!
March 20 – 24 Green River
March 27 – 31 Rock Springs
MORE INFORMATION
- Open to all children 3-5 years old.
- Returning and incoming students need to register.
- Bring updated immunization record and birth certificate.
- 2, 3 or 4 days per week AM & PM sessions are available.
- We follow the Wyoming early learning standards.
- DFS Licensed Center of Excellence
Open 8AM to 4PM in Rock Springs and Green River
