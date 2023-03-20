Explore The Best Early Learning in Sweetwater County

Explore The Best Early Learning in Sweetwater County

It’s time for the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center’s Preschool Registration Week!

March 20 – 24 Green River
March 27 – 31 Rock Springs

MORE INFORMATION

  • Open to all children 3-5 years old.
  • Returning and incoming students need to register.
  • Bring updated immunization record and birth certificate.
  • 2, 3 or 4 days per week AM & PM sessions are available.
  • We follow the Wyoming early learning standards.
  • DFS Licensed Center of Excellence

Open 8AM to 4PM in Rock Springs and Green River

Advertisement - Story continues below...

(307) 352-6871
(307) 872-3290
www.cdckids.org

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Get Free Information on How to Protect Your Family With Legacy Law’s Online Planning Webinar!

Get Free Information on How to Protect Your Family With Legacy Law’s Online Planning Webinar!

Shop & Learn at Wild Sage’s Pop-Up Market!

Shop & Learn at Wild Sage’s Pop-Up Market!

Join the Exceptional Team at Genesis Alkali!

Join the Exceptional Team at Genesis Alkali!

Have You Thought About Working In Childcare?

Have You Thought About Working In Childcare?