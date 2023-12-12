Explore Top-Notch, Reliable Used Equipment for Sale at United Rentals

Enhance your projects with quality machinery – check out United Rentals inventory Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm! There is so much more at http://www.unitedrentals.com/sales/equipment

The featured equipment of the week is 2016 DITCHWITCH RT45A!

2016 DITCHWITCH RT45A Price $35,533 NOW $32,000

Payments as low as $753.00 for 60 months

Description: TRENCHER 32-50HP
Make/Model: DITCHWITCH RT45A
Year: 2016
Serial #: CMWRT45XCG0003260
Meter: 110
Equipment: 172478AH
Location: H48- ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Sales Contact:
Kevin Kinnear
307-209-1250
kkinner@ur.com

