Explore Top-Notch, Reliable Used Equipment for Sale at United Rentals

Enhance your projects with quality machinery – check out United Rentals inventory Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm! There is so much more at http://www.unitedrentals.com/sales/equipment

The featured equipment of the week is 2019 BOMAG BT-65!

2016 DITCHWITCH RT45A Price $1,753 NOW $1,250

Description: RAMMER LARGE 2900-3600 LBS/BLOW
Make/Model: BOMAG BT-65
Year: 2019
Serial #: 101541362383
Meter: 4.5
Equipment: 10914124
Location: H48- ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Sales Contact:
Kevin Kinnear
307-209-1250
kkinner@ur.com

