Explore Top-Notch, Reliable Used Equipment for Sale at United Rentals

Enhance your projects with quality machinery – check out United Rentals inventory Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm! There is so much more at http://www.unitedrentals.com/sales/equipment

The featured equipment of the week is 2013 GENIE Z-45/25J IC!

2013 Genie Z-45/25J IC- Price $44,803 NOW $34,750

Payments as low as $754.38 OAC for 60 months

Description: Boom 40-50′ ARTICULATING
Make/Model: GENIE Z-45/25J IC
Year: 2013
Serial #: Z452513A-49520
Meter: 2852
Equipment: 10193956
Location: H48- ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Sales Contact:
Jeff Rasanen
307-448-7869
jrasanen@ur.com

1101 Rockies Circle
in Rock Springs


