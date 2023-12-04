Explore Top-Notch, Reliable Used Equipment for Sale at United Rentals

Enhance your projects with quality machinery – check out United Rentals inventory Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm! There is so much more at http://www.unitedrentals.com/sales/equipment

The featured equipment of the week is 2013 GENIE Z-45/25J IC!

2013 Genie Z-45/25J IC- Price $44,803 NOW $34,750

Payments as low as $754.38 OAC for 60 months

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Description: Boom 40-50′ ARTICULATING

Make/Model: GENIE Z-45/25J IC

Year: 2013

Serial #: Z452513A-49520

Meter: 2852

Equipment: 10193956

Location: H48- ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Sales Contact:

Jeff Rasanen

307-448-7869

jrasanen@ur.com

1101 Rockies Circle

in Rock Springs



