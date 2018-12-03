Exxon Makes Donation to Sweetwater Dive Team

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater Dive Team received an $1,800 donation from Exxon Mobil Corporation last week, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Monday.

Tommee Lynn Lambert, Exxon’s Operations Compliance Specialist, presented to check to Todd Dulaney of the Dive Team. Also shown here at left is Judy Roderick of Sweetwater County Emergency Management.

Lowell expressed his personal thanks for the donation.

“The Dive Team is a tremendous resource,” he said. “Nothing they are called upon to do is easy, and it’s always dangerous. The people of Sweetwater County are lucky to have them.”