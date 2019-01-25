Factory Homes Wyoming Hiring Inside Sales Representative

Looking for a great career? Factory Homes Wyoming is looking for a motivated, professional Inside Sales Rep!
Job Duties
- Sell Modular and Manufactured homes.
- Help customers purchase the home of their dreams.
- We will provide extensive training.
Requirements
- Demonstrated ability to sell, meet goals and if you’ve worked in a commission-based sales environment, that’s a big plus.
- Great problem solving skills.
- Must demonstrate strong skills in customer service and communication.
- Positive attitude and willingness to be trained,with a drive to succeed.
Compensation
Make from an average of 40-80K + per year.
Salary works on base+commission.
*Previous sales experience required.
