Factory Homes Wyoming Hiring Inside Sales Representative

Lindsay Malicoate
Looking for a great career? Factory Homes Wyoming is looking for a motivated, professional Inside Sales Rep!

Job Duties

  • Sell Modular and Manufactured homes.
  • Help customers purchase the home of their dreams.
  • We will provide extensive training.

 

Requirements

  • Demonstrated ability to sell, meet goals and if you’ve worked in a commission-based sales environment, that’s a big plus.
  • Great problem solving skills.
  • Must demonstrate strong skills in customer service and communication.
  • Positive attitude and willingness to be trained,with a drive to succeed.

Compensation

Make from an average of 40-80K + per year.

Salary works on base+commission.

*Previous sales experience required.

To Apply

Call (435) 563-6040 today or

email application to jessie@factoryhomesoutlet.com

