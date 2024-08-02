Fair’s Petting Zoo Offers a Chance to Enjoy Farm Animals

Green River resident Jude Russell feeds the animals in the All Creatures Barnyard FriendsPetting Zoo Friday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – Of all the attractions at Wyoming’s Big Show, few can bring smiles to faces quite like the petting zoo.

The All Creatures Barnyard Friends Petting Zoo, located in the tent near the Exhibit Hall, has a variety of barnyard animals people can approach, pet, and snuggle with.

Jennifer Greyston’s petting zoo comes to Rock Springs from Texas and features different breeds of goats and sheep, Kunekune pigs that originated from New Zealand, Zebu cattle, a miniature horse and a miniature donkey. Greyston said the petting zoo used to also include exotic animals, but discovered people enjoyed interacting with the farm animals more, saying people like to get close with them. Some children stay a long time to spend as much time as possible with them.

“We have some kids in here for a few hours,” Greyston said.

Greyston said the petting zoo allows people to get closer to an aspect of the agricultural lifestyle that many people have either abandoned or never had the chance to experience. No matter the age, people enjoy petting and feeding the different animals in the zoo.

“It’s just great to see how much compassion people can have for animals,” she said.

Green River resident Vallery Dodson said visiting the petting zoo can be therapeutic and makes a great place for children.

“I love that I can bring my kids here,” she said.

Dodson said she grew up around farm animals and enjoys the chance to be with them and the nostalgic feeling they provide her. Of all the animals in the petting zoo, she enjoys the goats the most.

“They’re very calming,” she said. “They’re sweet and therapeutic. They’re really just calm animals.”

Greyston said this is her second year coming to Wyoming’s Big Show and enjoys working with the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

“The staff is amazing here,” she said.