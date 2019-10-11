Fall Community Events 2019

Fall is upon us, and with that comes a slew of great events.
From pumpkins and treats to dinners and scares, there’s something fun for everyone! 🎃
Saturday, October 12th
- Green River Trunk or Treat – 11am to 1pm
- Witches Day Out – 11am to 4pm
Saturday, October 19th
- Young at Heart Halloween Carnival – 11am to 2pm
Thursday, October 24
- White Mountain Library Teen Zombie Apocalypse 4pm to 5:30pm
Friday, October 25
- Sweetwater County Library Metaphysical Fair 6pm to 8pm
Saturday, October 26th
- Sweetwater Spooktacular 11am to 2pm
- Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll 11am to 2pm
- Deer Trail Assisted Living Trick or Treat 5pm to 6:30 pm
Tuesday, October 29th
Weekly & Month-Long Activities
- Sweetwater County Library Haunted Escape Room October 14-31
- United Way of Southwest Wyoming Coloring Contest Due by October 29th
