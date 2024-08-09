Fall Into Fall To Take Place In Green River This Year

Different Venue, Same Fun: The 4th annual Fall Into Fall Festival will be hosted in Green River at Expedition Island this year.

TRN Media is gearing up for the fourth annual Fall Into Fall Festival which will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, and this year we’re jumping down I-80 to host the event in Green River at Expedition Island.

For the past three years the festivities have taken place at Bunning Park in Rock Springs, however, we want to bring Green River into the fun—plus, the park was booked for our selected date. The plan for next year is to bring the festival back to Rock Springs, and then continue to alternate between the two cities from there on out.

Expedition Island will be a wonderful place for our event with all the fall foliage and loads of space, all along the Green River. This year, 32 vendors will be in attendance selling everything from decor to baked treats to your favorite foods from some amazing food trucks.

The pumpkin patch will be back, which is not only a great place to get your early fall pumpkins but also provides for a beautiful autumn background for photos. Festival-goers will also get to partake in hayrides again, this time being pulled by The Radio Network wagon. Kids will be able to enjoy a variety of kids games, and there will be entertainment throughout the Island provided by Upstage Theater.

Atlas Falls, a six-piece alternative rock band from Rock Springs, will be performing for the second year in a row, putting their own spin on some of your favorite songs ranging from the rock, pop, and alternative genres.

While we still have a little over a month of summer, the fall equinox is just around the corner and we hope you spend it with us! Keep your calendars clear for Sept. 21, as you won’t want to miss all the fun to be had at this year’s Fall Into Fall Festival.