Fall Snowstorm Forecasted to Hit Wyoming Tonight

CHEYENNE — Snow is on its way to Sweetwater County, according to the latest WYDOT Road Impact Forecast.

Over the course of tonight through early to midday Thursday, Interstate 80 from Utah to Rawlins will be impacted by snow and strong winds. There is potential for some snow, slush, strong winds and blowing snow from around Rock Springs through Rawlins along I-80.

South Pass will be experiencing moderate to heavy snow, slushy roads, blowing snow and reduced visibility starting at about 11 p.m. tonight through Friday around 8 a.m.

Heavy to moderate snow showers and more wind is one its way into southern Wyoming tomorrow afternoon that will create poor visibility and difficult driving conditions along Interstate 80.

I-80 east of Rawlins will also be seeing at snow, slushy roads, poor visibility and strong winds, with gusts up to 35-60 MPH. Areas across the state will also have potential for severe thunderstorms.

For the latest road and travel conditions check out the Wyoming Department of Transportation website. For more information, here is the latest WYDOT Road Impact Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 11.