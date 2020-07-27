Fall Sports a Go; Schedules to Change Slightly

WYOMING — After announcing that a statement regarding fall sports would be released last week via social media, the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) updated its website on Monday, officially announcing the outlined plan for fall sports this season.

The WHSAA included links for COVID-19 guidelines and regulations along with some COVID-19 sport rules and considerations as well.

According to the WHSAA, the guidelines were sent to each school and moving forward and each school district will have to come up with a more detailed plan tailored to meet their needs.

“These are recommendations and school districts have worked with their local health departments to formulate their plans,” the WHSAA post stated.

Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Activities Director, Tom Jassman said that all activities will continue to use protocols that have been approved for the summer. Pending the approval of the WHSAA’s plan by the state, the district will then move forward with developing more detailed plans for the fall.

Practices for golf, tennis and football teams in Class 4A will begin on August 10. All other fall sports along with the other classes will begin their practices on August 17.

“Please follow all guidelines that your school district and local health department have implemented,” the WHSAA said. “Please do not be selfish, which could make our state have to backtrack as some of the other states are currently having to do. This will only delay or make us go through another scenario like we had in the spring.”

WyoPreps shared a tweet saying that schedules will be tweaked in an upcoming meeting on August 3.

High School fall sports schedules will be changing! There is a rescheduling meeting on Aug. 3 to go away from large-scale events in cross country, golf, volleyball, and girls’ swimming & diving. Trying to lessen the number of competitors for gathering sizes. #WyoPreps — WyoPreps (@wyopreps) July 27, 2020

SweetwaterNOW will update this post with any further information that becomes available.